Rainbow Six Siege cheaters will lose their seasonal rank and rewards

Earlier this month, Ubisoft provided a quick overview of its efforts to combat cheating in Rainbow Six Siege, which included a plan for a wave of bans on players with boosted accounts—that is, accounts whose MMR [Matchmaking Rating] has been artificially manipulated. Today it posted an update on that situation, saying that roughly 1,300 boosted players were suspended for 15 days this week, and promising harsher penalties to come.

Suspended players will be returned to action before the end of the current season, but their ill-gotten gains will not. "We are currently assessing how we will be delivering this from a technical side, but all players sanctioned for this will have their rank and rewards removed prior to the launch of Season 3," Ubisoft wrote.

It's a big move—the loss of seasonal rank and rewards (a unique weapon charm, mostly) is a serious deterrent along with a two-week vacation—but Ubi also emphasized that it does not consider the suspensions to be a long-term fix. "It was a stop-gap while we work on the solution, which is adjusting MMR gains/losses for all players in a match with a cheater," it wrote.

A timeline for that change to be brought into place hasn't been set, but it sounds like it'll be quite awhile yet. Ubisoft expects to have the system design finalized next week, at which point it will be able to figure out what resources will be needed to pull it off, and come up with a better idea of when it will happen. Work on two-step verification for ranked play is also continuing, and Ubisoft expects to roll that out sometime after after the start of season 3.