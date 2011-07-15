Rage trailer is a boomstick tribute

[bcvideo id="1053620157001"]

Bethesda have released a new developer diary showing off the arsenal available in id Software's upcoming shooter, Rage.

If id are known for anything, it's their guns. They know how to do firearms. The classic id shotgun, a crossbow that fires mind-control darts, a bladed, homing boomerang of death and a hunter-killer spider robot are just a few of the items that'll be filling your ever-expanding gun rack over the course of the game. Despite all the huge environments and vehicle racing segments that id have shown off before, the team are keen to emphisise that Rage is still a shooter at heart, with no less bloody head shots than you'd expect from the creators of Doom. It's due out in October.