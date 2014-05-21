Q.U.B.E: Director's Cut adds a story to the indie puzzler

I lump Q.U.B.E. in with a few other first-person puzzle games that came out after Portal proved that that can be a successful genre. Like Quantum Conundrum, for example, it wasn't as brilliant as Valve's masterpiece, but so few things are. It had fun, clever puzzles, and it didn't really bother me that it didn't have a story to tie them together. It was relaxing that way, like playing a really elaborate Sodoku puzzle. But that changes with the release of Q.U.B.E: Director's Cut , hopefully for the better.

The Director's Cut features some new content and puzzles, but the biggest addition here is an all new story written by Rob Yescombe, who previously worked on games like Crysis and the upcoming Alien: Isolation . In a press release, Yescombe describes the game as a location thriller. “It's about figuring out what the Qube is, and why you're inside it” he said. “You're told you are an astronaut inside some kind of alien structure hurtling towards Earth, but it's also about something deeper than that.”

That sounds a little existential, like the properly-spelled movie Cube .

Rachel Robinson, who's best known for portraying Fang in Final Fantasy XIII, will voice the lead and seemingly lone role.

Q.U.B.E: Director's Cut costs $14.99/£9.99, but is currently discounted by 15 percent. If you already own Q.U.B.E., you're entitled to a 50 percent discount.