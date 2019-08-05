PUBG update 4.2: Erengel dynamic weather, sound improvements, and more

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has settled into a regular update cadence. Every month there's a new PUBG update and a new set of patch notes to look over, detailing new season details, balance changes and bugfixes. We're picking out the important details and compiling them here.

PUBG's update 4.2 brings a lot of adjustments and tweaks. Objects that were previously indestructible can now be destroyed, including traffic cones in Mylta. Car engines can now be toggled with "Z" which allows for some interesting silent tactical maneuvers by rolling down slopes with the engine off. There are also dynamic weather effects on Erengal that transitions overcast weather to rain, hail, and fog. A few changes to master volume controls should be helpful as well.

Oh, and there's been a fix to a fun old audio annoyance: "constant collision noises could be heard when a vehicle was stationary against an object or terrain."

Gameplay

Vehicle Handling Improvements

Improved vehicle handling of the Scooter, Snowmobile, Snowbike and Motorcycle with Sidecar, thus improving overall driving stability. Motorcycle with Sidecar off-road driving control and stability has been greatly improved.

Altered Blue Zone Edge Visual Effect

To improve the gameplay experience, the rolling shimmer effect seen while at the edge of the Blue Zone will no-longer be seen at the center of the screen where the player is aiming.

Improved Visibility of Reticles Against Bright Backgrounds

Visibility of all sight and scope reticles against bright backgrounds (such as Vikendi snowfields) has been slightly improved.

Throwables Friction Adjustment

Adjusted the friction force of throwables to make rolling movement more consistent and predictable.

Smoke Grenades

Friction force has been increased to slow rolling speed and cause them to roll a shorter distance after impacting surfaces.

Stun Grenades & Frag Grenades

Friction force has been decreased to speed up the rolling speed and increase distance they can travel after impacting surfaces.

Vehicle Engine Toggle

Vehicle engines can now be turned off/on by pressing ‘Z’. The engine can be turned off while driving, after gaining momentum and can be used for quiet, tactical maneuvers. Once the engine is off, pressing ‘W’ to accelerate or ‘Z’ will start the engine again. Vehicle engines will automatically be turned off if the vehicle stays at a standstill for 8 seconds, or 2 seconds after the driver disembarks.

Sound quality of life improvements

Added master volume preview

The master volume can now be previewed while in the menu, to better allow users to set their preferred maximum volume level. This can be founder under Settings – Audio – Sound – Master volume and by clicking on the ‘play’ button.

Added Instant Volume Reducer

This new feature temporary decreases the volume of games sound effects to facilitate more clear communication with teammates. Use ‘F7’ to reduce game master volume, while maintaining the volume of voice chat. Use ‘F7’ key again to return to the original volume

For the more details on PUBG’s sound improvement plans please read Dev Letter – Sound Improvement Plan.

World

Overcast Weather added to Erangel. When a match starts with overcast weather on Erangel, the weather will change dynamically over the course of the match between overcast, windy, hail, light rain, heavy rain (rain with lightning and thunder), and fog.

Destructible objects on Erangel

Additional destructible pylons and barricades have been added to Erangel. They can be destroyed by vehicles, weapons and explosions, but do provide a limited amount of cover until they are destroyed. Some existing objects which were previously indestructible are now destructible, such as the traffic cones in Mylta.

Vikendi Ambient Noise Adjustment

Volume of Vikendi’s ambient wind noise has been reduced.

Removal of PUBG Esports Signage

As MET Asia Series and PUBG Nations Cup have now concluded, in-game signage across various maps and the starting plane has been removed.

UI/UX Adjustments

In-game HUD Improvement

Helmet and vest health is now better visualized on the UI, along with Backpack capacity. Weapon firing mode is now represented visually by icons, instead of text.

To reduce unnecessary clutter, certain HUD and UI elements are no-longer displayed when waiting to start a match. Game version number, server identifier and other information is now located beneath the minimap, instead of the HP bar.

Store UI Improvement

BP purchasable items are now marked with a BP icon in Store to better differentiate BP and cash items.

Performance

Made performance improvements to mitigate client hitching/stuttering in certain situations.

Custom Match

Added Erangel Visual Update option to Custom Matches. Erangel Visual Update will be called “Erangel” and the previous version will be called “Erangel Classic”. All game modes will be playable on both Erangel variants.

Team leaderboard UI seen in observer mode has been changed to allow 4 character team tags (previously 3).

Replay

The replay system has been updated. Replay files from previous updates are now unavailable for use.

Skins & Items

New skins are available at in-game Store once PC Update 4.2 hits live servers.

New BP purchasable items

Vector & SLR BattleStat skins

2 Madsy Shoes

Twitch Broadcaster Royale Group 9 skins

More information will be released via an official announcement for Group 9 of Twitch Broadcaster Royale skins will be released after Update #4.2 arrives on live servers.

Added Regional Esports Baseball Bat skins in celebration of 2019 Phase 3 of PUBG Esports. Added Rabbit Season Set items, which can be found in the Featured Page of the in-game Store.

Bug Fixes