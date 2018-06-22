PUBG Sanhok map is live (Updated)

Update: After four rounds of testing, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' 4x4km tropical Sanhok map is live.

The latest arena is inspired by real world Thailand, includes a cave system, and proves that solo PUBG plays best on a small map. It lands alongside its recently revealed 'Event Pass' rewards scheme, which bills itself as "trackable progression-related system". A newly-launched microsite offers more on what that's all about.

As we learned last week, Sanhok testing forced developer PUBG Corp to scale back map selection—however this only directly affects previous battlegrounds Miramar and Erangel.

For the first time ever, PUBG is on sale on Steam.

To celebrate the launch of #Sanhok, here are some our favorite highlights from the four rounds of testing. Thanks to all players who provided feedback to help shape the final release! pic.twitter.com/XHgDlms0ijJune 22, 2018

Original story:

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' third map, Sanhok, will be released on June 22 on PC, an update on Steam confirmed today. After several rounds of beta testing, the new map is just about ready for prime time. The Steam update also mentions that the map will be coming to Xbox in "late summer 2018."

Sanhok was formerly known as Codename Savage, and is a tropical 4x4 kilometer battleground much smaller than the original setting. We like it that way: it makes for fast, frenetic combat.