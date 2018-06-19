For the first time, PUBG is on sale on Steam

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been $30 on Steam since its Early Access release in March of 2017. It didn't participate in any seasonal Steam sales, or run special promotions of its own. It never needed to, having sold millions of copies in just over a year, but now for the first time ever, PUBG is 33 percent off on Steam, bringing it to $20 (or £18.08).

In the sale announcement post, PUBG Corp says that the game's combined Xbox and PC sales now total "over 50 million units worldwide." Include mobile players, and "over 87 million people play PUBG every day," it added.

The promotion lasts until July 5, and coincides with Friday's big patch, which will add the new 4 km x 4 km Sanhok map and a Sanhok-exclusive gun, the QBZ95 assault rifle, which replaces the SCAR-L on that map. The update is currently live on the test server, where Sanhok is accessible through the Mini Royale playlist. The other two maps, Erangel and Miramar, are grouped into the standard Battle Royale playlist.

The update also includes bug fixes, UI changes, performance adjustments, and a couple gameplay updates. Accuracy modifiers will no longer be instantaneous, meaning that you must complete an action like aiming down sights before you get the full accuracy benefit. Additionally, winners will now get several seconds to celebrate their chicken dinners before the game ends.

The Sanhok update will graduate from the test server this week, on June 22. You can read the full patch notes here.