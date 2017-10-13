We asked a professional game writer to write a movie script for PUBG

What if PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds were a movie? We're probably going to find out at some point—at 15 million something players, a big film production is just about guaranteed. But we're impatient, so for a glimpse at that inevitable future we contracted videogame writer Walt Williams to imagine for us what a Hollywood adaptation of PUBG would look like. What's the secret story behind the chicken dinner? How will it capitalize on dystopian YA novel trends? How can it be more gamer?

As a writer and editor, Walt has been creating videogame stories for more than 10 years. He's best known for his work as narrative designer on Spec Ops: The Line, but his credits also include Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront 2, and many more. He's also just released a book about his experiences in the games industry, so he can add published author to his accomplishments.

But now we present a new Walt Williams. This Walt, the Hollywood screenwriter, has been tossed an impossible assignment: make a game about 100 people shooting each other on an island into a coherent film. It must be sensational. It must have flawless Brand Synergy. It must appeal to gamers.

Below, you'll find scattered pages of Walt's PUBG movie. We hope it's filmed exactly as written here whenever the real thing happens.