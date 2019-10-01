Popular

PUBG Lite's open beta expands to Europe next week

It's a free-to-play, lightweight version of the battle royale.

PUBG Lite, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' free-to-play, low-spec cousin, has been in open beta since January, but PUBG Corp has been releasing it in stages, initially just in Thailand. Next week it will get quite a bit closer to releasing globally, however, adding 52 more countries to the beta. 

Russia, CIS and European countries will be able to fire up PUBG even on laptops with integrated graphics cards, at the cost of fidelity. The beta version doesn't feature all of the regular game's maps yet, though the team, which is separate from the PUBG team, plans to add more over time.  

There's already a free-to-play version in the form of PUBG Mobile, but that comes with a whole other set of differences, including a redesigned HUD and controls. PUBG Lite sounds like it will be essentially identical to the original game, aside from the business model and system requirements. 

"Our goal for PUBG Lite is simple: Deliver the Playerunknown's Battlegrounds experience to players in areas where the core game’s required specifications are more difficult to achieve due to the hardware available," last year's announcement read. 

PUBG Lite's open beta will expand on October 10, and you can check out the list of countries here.

