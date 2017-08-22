PUBG kills can now be instantly recorded with Nvidia ShadowPlay

Kills rarely come easily in Battlegrounds, or at least when they do, it's usually because you've gotten lucky. So when you do end up mowing an enemy down it can feel a lot more meaningful than in virtually any other shooter. Perhaps knowing this, Nvidia has introduced functionality to ShadowPlay which will automatically capture every kill you pull off in the battle royale phenomenon.

Announced at Gamescom, the Highlights functionality will not only automatically save kill clips, but also knockout clips – so you needn't ever forget the harm you've caused others in-game. In order to activate it, you need GeForce Experience 3.8 or higher. Go to the in-game settings menu and select "Nvidia ShadowPlay Highlights". Next time you enter a lobby, the game will ask whether you want to enable Highlights, to which you must reply: "yes".

Here's a video showing how it works: