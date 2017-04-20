Popular

Frying pans now literally save your ass in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

By

Grab the cast iron and things might pan out well for you.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds got its first major update today. The patch mainly addresses performance issues, but it also makes a significant change to the gear meta: frying pans now block bullets. With a satisfying metallic clang, no less.

PUBG players have already put the pan through rudimentary ballistic tests. "It blocks shotgun blasts. It also blocks while in the hand, making it a tiny shield. It blocks from both sides," reports a top comment on Reddit. "Blocks AWM rounds too," comments another, referring to PUBG's most powerful sniper rifle. "I am one with the pan, the pan is with me, I am one with the pan, the pan is with me, I am one with the pan, the pan is with me," chants evpangelist fuckward_mobility.

On its iron surface, this change seems trivial. But the pan, like all unequipped melee weapons, is positioned just above a player's left butt cheek, protecting a not-insignificant amount of body, especially when you're fleeing in fear. 

Considering there's little reason to grab a melee weapon in Battlegrounds right now (in the early-round rush for guns, your fists work about as well as a crowbar or sickle), adding a bit of defense to an item that previously had such low utility gives players a reason to grab it, and it produces funny clips like those embedded here. 

Give it another day or two, and I guarantee we'll be seeing players wielding the pan defensively like Captain America's shield.

"New level four vest leaked," writes Redditor Ninjaassassinguy.

Evan Lahti

Raised by a Team Fortress Classic clan, Evan can only communicate using multiplayer FPS jargon, sort of like that Star Trek: TNG "Darmok" episode. 2fort, when the walls fell...
See comments