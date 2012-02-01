Prototype 2 gets two-month delay on PC

The PC version of Prototype 2 has been pushed back eight weeks to July 24 according to a message posted on the Prototype 2 Facebook page . Is the PC version having development problems? Are extra bits being added to the PC version? We don't know, but Radical say "we'll share more details with you soon." Console versions are set arrive on April 24 in the US and April 27 in Europe.

The delay will push the release date past the series of weekly unlocks that will come with the newly announced Radnet edition of Prototype 2. The special edition won't cost more than the standard edition, but owners will get access to weekly challenges to earn extra in-game rewards like new mutations for Heller. We'll have to wait and see if these extra bits will make their way to the PC version two months later. Get a sense of how it's shaping up from our Prototype 2 preview .