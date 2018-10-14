Project Warlock is a frantic old-school shooter coming to GOG this month, other stores later

From looking at screenshots of Project Warlock you'd think it was like any other homage to '90s shooters. But in motion—you can watch a trailer above—you'll notice its far more fluid, more polished, with some brilliant particle effects and huge boss fights. It looks very much like a properly modern-day homage to Doom, Hexen and Wolfenstein, complete with perk points, weapon upgrades, stats and spells. It's coming to GOG as a timed exclusive on October 18, and I think it'll be worth checking out.

I'm impressed with the animations and the sheer scale of those bosses, who you'll meet at the end of some of its 60 levels, set across five worlds. There are nearly 40 weapons to play with, from laser beams to flamethrowers and, of course, shotguns, but the fact you play a warlock means it's not just straight-up shooting: you can cast eight spells on enemies, freezing them so you can shatter them with an axe, for example (see that at 0:20).

There's plenty of secrets to find behind breakable walls, and as you progress you'll upgrade your character, leveling stats and choosing between 12 perks, which will do things like boost the damage on your third consecutive axe swing. There are no save points, so I'd expect it to be tough at times, especially with the number of enemies it packs into each level.

It's interesting that it's a GOG exclusive too, following in the footsteps of Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, the card game set in The Witcher's world. Project Warlock is a timed exclusive, so it should come to other stores at some point.

You can check out the GOG page here.

