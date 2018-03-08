Project Méliès is the next game from Observer, Layers of Fear dev

Bloober Team, creators of Observer and Layers of Fear, revealed their next game today. Codenamed Project Méliès, the game was announced by publisher Gun Media, who says the game's official title and its release date will be announced "at a later date."

In the meantime, fans of Bloober's work have an 18-second teaser to chew on. As Eurogamer observed, the game's codename suggests it's named after French filmmaker Georges Méliès, who's best known for early sci-fi films like The Impossible Voyage.

Project Méliès certainly looks like sci-fi: its teaser looks to be set in some underwater vessel, presumably a sunken one given the luggage floating around. And it may well lean on Georges Méliès' work quite heavily: a thematically appropriate film countdown and reel feature prominently in the teaser, but take that observation with the biggest grain of salt you have since it could just going for a film aesthetic as Bloober Team's games often do.