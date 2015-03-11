Project Cars hits the brakes (again)

At this point I have to suspect they're doing this just to squeak out another news story from me: Project Cars has been delayed yet again, this time into mid-May. Slightly Mad Studios said the game is 99.9 percent done, but that last little bit is proving awfully hard to nail down.

"Despite our long heritage and pedigree in making critically-acclaimed racing games, Project Cars is by far the grandest and most intricately detailed of them all," Slightly Mad chief Ian Bell said in a statement. "Despite therefore the game being 99.9 percent complete, the remaining 0.1 percent attending to small issues and bugs has been tricky to anticipate. We’re absolutely dedicated to delivering a ground-breaking experience and by targeting mid-May fans can be assured that’s what they’ll receive."

Project Cars is an astoundingly pretty game—this trailer is pure, magnificent automotive porn—and I'm optimistic that it will be a top-notch racing sim when it comes out. But I'm less optimistic about the mid-May assurance. It's a relatively short delay, but also the third one to come along in recent months. And that's fine, I'd rather wait and have it right, but I'm not going to put too much stock in any more launch date announcements until the launch date is here, and so is the game. *downs tools*