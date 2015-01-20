Popular

Project CARS trailer is pretty and full of cars

By

Cars

I've only just clocked to the fact that the word "cars" in Project CARS is capitalised, and therefore, under linguistic law, probably an acronym.

But what is it an acronym for?

  • Congratulations, automobiles raced speedily!
  • Cars are red sometimes
  • Crash and, er, risk... spoiler?

Damn, how did Ian Brown do it?

Anyway, here's a Project CARS trailer.

Project CARS is from Need for Speed: Shift developer Slightly Mad Studios, and has been created via a crowdfunded development model. It's due out in March.

Don't worry about that for now, though, because clever acronyms require solicitation. Put your best CARS acronym in the comments.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments