Project CARS E3 trailer is pretty, contains cars

Project CARS

The bouncy castle that is the E3 show floor is starting to deflate as we draw ever closer to the event's end. In a few days time, it'll fully collapse, trapping any lingering developers in its enormous flapping bulk. For now, there's still time to share a few loose trailers. Like this, a dramatic trailer for the startlingly pretty Project CARS.

"Create a driver, pick from a variety of motorsports, and shift into high gear to chase a number of Historic Goals and enter the Hall Of Fame," explains the description. "Then test your skills online either in competitive fully-loaded race weekends, leaderboard-based time challenges, or continually-updated community events."

After a lengthy, crowdfunded development period, the game is finally approaching release. It'll be available on PC and consoles this November.

Phil Savage

