Probably Archery is definitely archery, but with apple-people, QWOP-style controls

Probably Archery is definitely a game about archery. I mean look at it, it's got bows and everything. Where Probable Archery differs from Actual Archery is in its slightly terrifying enemies (muscly semi-naked men with apples for heads), its not exactly realistic situations, and oh yes the game's QWOP/Surgery Simulator-style controls. This means you have a startling degree of control over your arms (and in the game), and obviously that you're going to miss a lot.

There's a Windows, Mac and Penguin demo on the website , which features "8 ridiculous scenarios", pad and Oculus Rift support, should you somehow own one of those things. You can also pre-order, but you should probably wait until you know whether it's any good or not. What wonders will the full game hold? Multiplayer, leaderboards, character customisation and more scenarios. You can vote for Probably Archery on Probably Steam Greenlight , and I haven't checked but there's probably a video below.

Cheers, RPS .