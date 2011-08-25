Pro Evolution Soccer 2012 demo out now

[bcvideo id="1116051116001"]

Konami have released the first of two planned demos for the latest edition of Pro Evo. CVG point towards the download link right here , with word that it contains a few training challenges and lets you play a ten minute game with Manchester United, AC Milan, Porto, Napoli, Santos and C.A. Panarol. This demo is based on preview code, a second demo is planned for release in mid-September ahead of its September 27 launch in the US. It's out on October 14 in Europe.

Read more: Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 review

The trailer above shows off a few new features, like active AI that will make more aggressive runs into open space, and improved off-the-ball control that let you exploit flaws in opponents' formations during set pieces. The AI is so improved that referees will even play advantage. If you're not keen on how this trial plays, it might be worth another shot when the second one is released next month. It's a demo of two halves, after all.