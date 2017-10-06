Prison horror game Inmates looks spooky in motion

In the Indie GIF Showcase, we dig up the best-looking new and upcoming indie games and explore what makes them special. Are you developer with a game to submit? Use this form .

Remember the Toluca Prison section of Silent Hill 2? Jail cells with rusted bars, pools of water on the floor of metal corridors, rattling keys, and locked doors? Inmates looks like a first-person version of that.

Davit Andreayan's indie horror game, published by Iceberg Interactive, has been released in time for the annual holiday we all know as Spooktoberween. It makes use of a traditional setup—you wake up in a creepy place, unsure of how you got there or if this is all a dream—but looks to do so effectively. Some things, like rocking horses, are always unnerving.