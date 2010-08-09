Portal in Minecraft

It's Portal, but in Minecraft! Are you getting this? Portal , the game that made the entire internet sing the same song for a whole year. Minecraft , the one-man project that's still selling a thousand copies a day without so much as a single advertisement. They got drunk, fumbled around, and this video is the result.

It's even got a Companion Cube! The main victory here is that getting this wonderful thing to actually work is so hard, it's convinced developer Notch to "add the ability for servers to download a custom texture pack to the client in Minecraft." That sounds like the beginnings of mod support, people.

Go try it yourself, go here .