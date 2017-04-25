PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds will host a team charity invitational in May

In a post on the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds official site, creator Brendan Greene announced the battle royale shooter's first charity event. The 2017 Charity Invitational will take place on May 4, and will feature 128 streamers from both North America and Europe. The proceeds will benefit Gamer's Outreach, a charity that "provides equipment, technology, and software to help kids cope with treatment inside hospitals."

From the post:

"We have split the event into two sessions, with 64 players from EU taking to the battlegrounds in the first 3 matches, and then 64 players from NA rounding out the event for the final 3 matches. We will have more information on the exact timings and match format early next week. We are splitting up the regions to ensure all participants can play on servers with the least ping possible, and to ensure as fair a match as possible for all involved."

The event will feature two-player teams, with 32 teams from North American and 32 from Europe. Each region will play three matches, "with the winners chosen from those that have the highest overall placement from all 3 rounds."

Above, you can see first four teams of streamers who have been announced, and the rest of the teams will be similarly tweeted out over the days leading up to the event.