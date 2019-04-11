Play Borderlands GOTY Enhanced in third-person with this impressive mod

The announcement of Borderlands 3 has possibly given you the appetite to revisit the series, and the recent addition of the GOTY Enhanced version offers a decent excuse to do that. If you want to see the original game from a different perspective, though, this mod, spotlighted on r/Games, lets you play the game in third-person—and it makes Borderlands look really cool. Check out ten minutes of the mod in action, uploaded by creator LordEmil1 below:

"Aiming with 3rd person isn't always perfect (but it's pretty damn good), so you might have to switch back to first person for a few seconds to "reset" your aim every 30 minutes to an hour," says the description. If you're using a scoped weapon, the game will briefly go into first-person, then return to third-person after you've stopped aiming. "Using the cursor to activate objectives/pick things up works flawlessly." It's noted that if you're playing online, only the host can use this mod.

Grab the mod via Nexus here. It supports controllers, if you find yourself playing Borderlands on your couch.