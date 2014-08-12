Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare update adds new map and mode

Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfaremay no longer be the most whimsical shooter of 2014 (see Lovely Planet ) but one thing is for sure: it still exists. To support its ongoing existence developer PopCap has announced it will roll out a new free update later this week (Tuesday in the Northern Hemisphere, Wednesday in Australia). Titled Suburbination, the update adds a new map in the form of 'Crash Course', a new 'Suburbination' game mode, a new character and a new customisation kit.

Crash Course is a "desert-styled suburbia" mashed up with a golf course, according to the video below. Game mode Suburbination is PopCap's take on the "classic Domination-style" mode, where two teams fight for control over three hot spots on the map. Full details in the video below: