Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville trademarked by EA

Garden Warfare 3 or something more?

(Image credit: EA)

EA recently confirmed that while Plants vs. Zombies 3 will be a mobile-exclusive, there is also a new PvZ shooter in the works for PC. Codenamed Picnic, it's currently in alpha, but recent leaks have suggested that rather than being Garden Warfare 3 it'll be called Battle for Neighborville. A recent trademark listing for that name in Europe seems to confirm it.

Neighborville is the name of the suburban setting of the Plants vs. Zombies comics, but a leaked description posted to Reddit suggests it won't be a story-focused game. According to the leak, this new game will have 20 character classes, a social region and three free-roam regions, and nine PvP modes including a 4v4 battle arena.

Perhaps Garden Warfare is being transitioned into something more likely to last as a long-term live-service game, but we'll have to wait and see.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
