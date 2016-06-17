Planetside 1 and Legends of Norrath are closing down

Daybreak Game Company announced today that its online CCG Legends of Norrath and free-to-play MMO Planetside 1 will be closing down later this summer.

“For the past nine years, EverQuest and EverQuest II players have interacted with the world of Norrath through the Legends of Norrath Trading Card Game. Many of you have enjoyed its art, its strategic gameplay, and hopefully found that elusive Loot card granting one of our cool in-game items,” Daybreak said in a message posted in the Everquest 2 forums. “Legends of Norrath has not had an active development team for quite some time and in the best interest of our company and players, we have made the difficult decision to close the servers on Wednesday, August 17, 2016 at Noon Pacific Time.”

All loot rewards and packs will need to be opened and claimed prior to the server shutdown to ensure that they're available in EverQuest and EverQuest 2. Sales and All-Access Member claims of booster packs will come to an end on July 18.

Planetside 1, Daybreak said in a separate post, will close its doors on July 1. “PlanetSide 1 has a very important history with Daybreak Games and a special place in the hearts of those who work on its successor. While we have run the game for free since 2014, due to evolving business needs and technical requirements it has become necessary to conclude this service,” Daybreak wrote. “We hope you will take this opportunity to enjoy the remaining time available with each other and please help us give PlanetSide 1 the sendoff it deserves.”





