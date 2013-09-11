Planetary Annihilation beta planned for release later this month

According to Uber Entertainment's latest update to Kickstarter backers , the alpha RTS Planetary Annihilation is on course for a beta release later in the month. Alongside the expected fixes and features that are planned as part of the milestone, the beta will also give players the ability to cause planetary annihilation. Hey, that's the name of the game!

"'Beta' is the word of the month over here, as the team marches towards that release," write Uber . "You poke your head in the office for just a few minutes and undoubtedly you'll hear it a couple times. We eat, sleep, and think beta -- which, by the way, is safer than it sounds.

"Our current timeline is to see the beta released later this month. And as we've mentioned before, the beta has some cool mechanics and concepts that you haven't experienced in the alpha." Planned additions include the introduction of interplanetary warfare, as well as colonisation and the ability to blow up planets. This is all part of the roadmap towards the game's projected full release in December.

In another post , Uber pointed to a video from Reddit user "npc92" showing what the game looks like when you detonate 166 nukes in one place. It looks like this: