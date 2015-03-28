Pillars of Eternity patch likely coming next week

I'm barely out of the character creator in Pillars of Eternity, but I'm looking forward to diving back in, perhaps after restarting seven or eight times until I'm happy with my choice of avatar. Others are further into Obsidian's nostalgic fantasy adventure, and may be wondering when the first post-release patch will arrive to iron out any wrinkles they've encountered along the way. Wonder no more (well, maybe wonder a little bit): Patch 1.03 will likely be with us sometime next week. In the meantime, a developer has taken to Reddit to keep players abreast of the situation, and to answer any questions they might have.

Here's a quote about the patch, taken from the Pillars support FAQ. "Yes, we're currently working on patch 1.03, which we hope to release during the week of March 30. We are actively monitoring the Technical Support forum and pulling issues out into our internal bug database." If you're having any issues, both those links should sort you out, or at least let you know that you're not alone.

Pillars of Eternity, by the way, is really bloody good, according to Andy. If you're having any non-bug-related trouble with it, Tom recently wrote a beginner's guide that will hopefully stop you dying quite so much.

Meanwhile, if you haven't seen the splendid launch trailer, you can find it below. (Ta, Blue's News.)