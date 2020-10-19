Phasmophobia ghost types: Your guide to each scary spirit

Trying to figure out all the Phasmophobia ghost types to help in your hunting? Each type of ghost has three pieces of evidence that will give away its identity, so you'll need all your tools at your disposal to narrow your search. Pay close attention to which kinds of evidence each ghost will exhibit, as well as the strengths and weaknesses for each one that may help point you in the right direction even if you can't gather all the evidence you need.

That's why I've listed every Phasmophobia ghost type as a reference, for when your in-game journal gets too cumbersome. At the bottom, I've put together a table if you want the key details at a glance without the need to scroll. Here are the 12 ghost types in Phasmophobia so far, and how to identify them.

Phasmophobia ghost types table

Ghost Type EMF-5 Freezing Temp Spirit Box Ghost Writing Ghost Orbs Fingerprints Phantom ✅ ✅ ✅ Banshee ✅ ✅ ✅ Jinn ✅ ✅ ✅ Revenant ✅ ✅ ✅ Shade ✅ ✅ ✅ Oni ✅ ✅ ✅ Wraith ✅ ✅ ✅ Mare ✅ ✅ ✅ Demon ✅ ✅ ✅ Yurei ✅ ✅ ✅ Poltergeist ✅ ✅ ✅ Spirit ✅ ✅ ✅

All Phasmophobia ghost types

Spirit

Evidence:

Ghost Writing

Spirit Box

Fingerprints

Strengths/Weaknesses:

Smudge Sticks will stop it from attacking for a long period of time.

Wraith

Evidence:

Freezing Temperatures

Spirit Box

Fingerprints

Strengths/Weaknesses:

Can't be tracked by footsteps

Toxic reaction to salt

Phantom

Evidence:

Freezing Temperatures

EMF Level 5

Ghost Orb

Strengths/Weaknesses:

Sanity drops considerably when looking at a Phantom

Taking a photo of a Phantom will make it temporarily disappear

Poltergeist

Evidence:

Spirit Box

Ghost Orb

Fingerprints

Strengths/Weaknesses:

Throws a huge amount of objects at once

Ineffective in an empty room

Banshee

Evidence:

Freezing Temperatures

EMF Level 5

Fingerprints

Strengths/Weaknesses:

Only targets one person at a time

Fear the Crucifix and are less aggressive near one

Jinn

Evidence:

EMF Level 5

Spirit Box

Ghost Orb

Strengths/Weaknesses:

Travels at a faster speed if victim is far away

Turning off power source will prevent the Jinn from using its ability

Mare

Evidence:

Freezing Temperatures

Spirit Box

Ghost Orb

Strengths/Weaknesses:

Increased chance to attack in the dark

Turning the lights on lowers its chance to attack

Revenant

Evidence:

EMF Level 5

Ghost Writing

Fingerprints

Strengths/Weaknesses:

Travels faster when hunting a victim

Hiding from a Revenant causes it to move very slowly

Shade

Evidence:

EMF Level 5

Ghost Writing

Ghost Orb

Strengths/Weaknesses:

Shy, making it difficult to locate

Will not enter hunting mode with multiple people nearby

Demon

Evidence:

Freezing Temperatures

Ghost Writing

Spirit Box

Strengths/Weaknesses:

Attack more often than any other ghost

Asking as Demon successful Ouija board questions won't lower your sanity

Yurei

Evidence:

Freezing Temperatures

Ghost Writing

Ghost Orb

Strengths/Weaknesses:

Have a stronger effect on your sanity

Using Smudge Sticks on a Yurei's room will prevent it from wandering for a long time

Oni

Evidence:

EMF Level 5

Ghost Writing

Spirit Box

Strengths/Weaknesses:

Can move objects and are more active with people nearby

Is easy to find and identify due to being very active

Ghost models: Do they matter?

There are ten total ghost models, or bodies, in Phasmophobia's Early Access version so far. They do not correspond to a specific ghost type, so unfortunately seeing a ghost won't help you figure out what type it is. Those ghost children with toothy faces sure are horrifying though.