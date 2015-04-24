Petition against paid mods on Steam draws 34,000 signatures in a day

It's fair to say that not everyone is happy with yesterday's launch of paid mods on Steam. And so, as is the way of things, there's now a petition demanding that Valve "remove the paid content of the Steam Workshop" on Change.org—and it's attracted more than 34,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

"The workshop is a place for people to share content with each other they made so all can enjoy it for free," the petition states. "Mods should be a free creation. Creations made by people who wish to add to the game so others can also enjoy said creation with the game. We need to unite and reject this act by Valve. Unite have Valve remove the paid content of the Workshop."

Internet petitions follow internet anger like night follows day, but as Tyler talked about yesterday, some of the concerns about paid mods are perfectly legitimate and understandable. Even so, I'm a little surprised by the intensity of the backlash. The Steam forums are alight with conversation, and of course the news that one paid mod has already been removed because it contained content from another, free mod has only added fuel to the fire.

Of course, Valve is under no obligation to respond to this petition, and so far today there are far more people actually playing Skyrim—48,000—than have called on Valve to end paid Skyrim mods. But the number of signatories is climbing, and eventually, if the growth continues, it's going to get awfully hard to ignore.