PC’s weirdest celebrity cameos

The relationship between video games and celebrities is getting more comfortable, with swelling development budgets allowing giants like Kevin Spacey to play roles in them. But as well as high profile casting like this, the history of PC games is littered with bizarre cameo appearances from some of the world’s most famous people.

Did they think being on the forefront of technology would help them stay relevant? Or did they just need a new coat of gold paint on their yachts? Whatever their motivation was, here are some of the weirdest, worst, and most unlikely A-list (and not-so-A-list) celebrity appearances in PC gaming history.