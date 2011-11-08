PC Gamer US Holiday issue: Diablo III, and 15 years of Diablo

15 years ago, the original Diablo hacked and slashed its way into PC gaming history. Now, on the run-up to Diablo III, we take a trip to Blizzard to look back at how all began, and forward at where it's going—including insight into the Diablo III that almost was! Plus, we've got Battlefield 3 sniper survival tips, a special report on what Windows 8 means for gamers, and an emergency guide to wrestling your accounts back from hackers. Then read our reviews of Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad, Rage, Hard Reset, Driver: San Francisco, and more!

It's all on newsstands now! Or, if you can't make it to the store, we're available on Coverleaf.com and A pple Newsstand .