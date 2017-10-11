PC Gamer UK podcast 54: Assassin's Creed Origins, Total War: Warhammer 2, Destiny 2

The PC Gamer team gathers to about the latest and soon-to-be-latest PC games, from the seemingly endless Divinity: Original Sin 2, to the all-consuming Destiny 2. You’re going to need to set aside some significant time to play the year’s biggest games. Here’s hoping you don’t meet a high-level hippo along the way.

Download: Episode 54: High Level Hippo. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Discussed: Assassin’s Creed Origins, Total War: Warhammer 2, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Wargroove, Destiny 2

Starring: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Tom Senior