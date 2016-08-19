PC Gamer UK Podcast 021: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, No Man's Sky

First, an apology: the audio quality of this episode is rough. Oh, sure, it starts off fine, but as we go along, Andy and Phil get quieter, while Tom gets louder and louder. We blame GamesRadar, who pinched all the good microphones for their Gamescom coverage. Still, please do suffer through this audio catastrophe for some mild takes on Metal Gear Survive, plus some more informed views on No Man’s Sky and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. We’ll do better next time.

Discussed: Metal Gear Survive, No Man’s Sky, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

This week: Phil Savage , Andy Kelly , Tom Senior

This week’s music is from Deus Ex.

We're sorry.