PC Gamer UK November issue: Control

Following Remedy's somewhat disappointing Quantum Break, our latest cover feature digs into the dev's next game. You could say our Andy can't Control himself. I mean, you shouldn't, because that's an awfully forced joke. But what isn't forced is our writer's enthusiasm for the Max Payne studio's return to weirdness—something he discussed at length with its writers and directors at the Remedy HQ.

Elsewhere inside, Lewis Packwood explores Genesis LPMUD—an enchanting and enduring text-based MMO that almost died in the wake of World of Warcraft. Speaking of WoW, Steven returns from Azeroth this month to pen his definitive review of the latest expansion. And busy man Andy found time to visit Anno 1800's take on the Industrial Revolution.

Previews this month include Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, From Software's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and many more. Reviews include Phantom Doctrine, Strange Brigade and Two Point Hospital among others. Fancy a free game? This month's issue also comes with a complementary Faeria code.

Issue 323 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play , the App Store and Zinio . You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers. This month's is one of art editor John Strike's best:

Go on, pick your jaw off the floor and check out this month's highlights.

This month: