PC Gamer UK July issue: Total War: Warhammer 2

Following on from April's triptych of Dawn of War 3 covers, we wind the clock back a few thousand millennia to bring you another great Warhammer cover, this one focused on the new lizardmen race that will be winging its way to Total War: Warhammer 2. Chris Thursten went hands-on with the armoured reptiles for this month's cover feature, although there's another Total War: Warhammer treat waiting inside. The Grim & The Grave, DLC for the original game, is included free with this month's print issue.

Elsewhere inside, we take a look at Call of Duty: WWII and Quake Champions, while Fraser Brown highlights the elements that make for a great RPG sidequest. We talk to CCP about making EVE Online free-to-play, before offering a round-up of the best flight sticks money can buy. Meanwhile, on the reviews front, we scrutinise Prey, Dawn of War 3, Strafe, Rime, What Remains of Edith Finch, and quite a few other games.

Issue 306 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play, the App Store and Zinio (they may be slow to update—look for a staff-wielding blue lizardman on the front). You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries and marvel at our exclusive subscriber covers. This month's is pretty dino-rific:

