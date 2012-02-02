PC Gamer Presents: Dino D-Day revisited

If you are one of the lucky millions fortunate enough to have your mind blown by seeing Jurassic Park in the theaters, then Dino D-Day is a game tailored specifically for you. Unfortunately, this nostalgic, Source-modded cream dream—featuring flying raptors, exploding compies and a machinegun-mounted T-Rex!—somewhat failed to set the web on fire during its initial release. However, an enormous update late last year (as well as a recent PCG screening of those delicious Jurassic Park Blu-rays) reignited our passion for NAZI DINOSAURS something fierce!

Now featuring new maps, modes, and playable thunderlizards, we felt Dino D-Day is well worth a second look. Hell, it's practically your patriotic duty to watch...

Oh, and you can watch out epic battle with the Dino D-Day developers right here .