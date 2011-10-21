PC cleans up at the Golden Joystick Awards

Whoa. When did PC gaming become so damn... award-winning?

PC has cleaned up at the Golden Joystick awards with a wealth of exclusives. And the non PC exclusive games that took an award? We get to play most of those too, only more anti aliased, and in a better resolution.

The best bit? Gamers voted for these. Real-life gamers with strong opinons. A record-breaking 2.06 million of them in fact. Well done PC gaming community - you rose to the challenge and pwned.

Click through for the full results. Don't agree with some of the winners? It's time for a furious debate. See you in the comments.

PC dominated the Best Strategy category: Starcraft 2 took the number one spot, followed by Civilisation V and Shogun 2: Total War. Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood was awarded Best Action game and Fallout: New Vegas took Best RPG .

World of Warcraft took Best Subscription MMO , beating Rift and Eve Online. One of PC Gamer's faves - Minecraft - was awarded Best Downloadable Game . We'll have Notch's acceptance speech on the site as soon as possible.

League of Legends scooped Best Free-To-Play Game - considering the numbers and constant updates , it's hard to disagree.

Portal 2 took Ultimate Game of the Year at the prestigious ceremony. Seeing as we have the ultimate version of Portal 2, we'll take that as ANOTHER win for PC gaming.

Skyrim took the One To Watch award. We've been keeping a close eye on that one. And yes, it is indeed one to watch.

Best Action

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

Runner Up

Portal 2

Third place

L.A. Noire

Best Mobile

Angry Birds Rio

Runner up

Fruit Ninja

Third place

Infinity Blade

Best RPG

Fallout New Vegas

Runner up

The Witcher 2: Assassin's Of Kings

Third Place

Dragon Age II

Best subscription MMO

Winner

World of Warcraft

Runner up

Rift

Third place

Eve Online

Best Fighting

Mortal Kombat

Runner up

Marvel vs Capcom 3: Fate of Two Worlds

Third place

Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition

Best Racing

Gran Turismo 5

Runner up

DiRT 3

Third place

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit

Best Sports

FIFA 11

Runner up

Pro Evolution Soccer 2011

Third place

NHL 2011

Best Strategy

Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty

Second place

Civilization V

Third place

Total War: Shogun 2

Best Music

Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock

Second place

Rock Band 3

Third place

Child of Eden

Best Free-to-play

League of Legends

Second place

World Of Tanks

Third place

RuneScape

Best Downloadable

Minecraft

Second place

Limbo

Third place

Dead Nation

Best Shooter

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Second place

Halo: Reach

Third place

Crysis 2

One to Watch

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Second place

Battlefield 3

Third place

Guild Wars 2

Innovation of the Year

Nintendo 3DS

Outstanding Contribution

Sonic The Hedgehog

Ultimate Game of the Year

Portal 2

Second place

Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty

Third place

Call of Duty: Black Ops