PC Building Simulator is gaining the ability to benchmark your proposed build

PC Building Simulator, a game about building a PC from scratch that was developed by an 18-year-old student in Romania, is growing up fast. While rough around the edges when first unveiled earlier this year, the project has since been picked up by an indie developer that is working on polished release with the help from Corsair and NZXT, and now Futuremark.

Whereas Corsair and NZXT bring more hardware options to the fold, Futuremark is bringing its 3DMark and VRMark benchmarks so users can test their virtual builds and get an idea of how their part selections might perform.

"3DMark has been a key part of the PC builder's toolkit for almost 20 years now. Millions of gamers, overclockers, and system builders have used Futuremark benchmarks to test and compare PC performance,""said Jani joki, Commercial Director at Futuremark. "We are thrilled to be working with The Irregular Corporation to help create an authentic, accurate and realistic benchmarking experience for their PC Building Simulator game."

This is a pretty interesting development, and one that could potentially elevate the simulator's usefulness, depending on how things shake out. And really, it shouldn't be too difficult to give an estimate of performance—Futuremark's database is filled with benchmarking results from a variety of configurations, with new entries added daily.

And this is exactly how Futuremark is approaching this. Its 3DMark and VRMark benchmarks will be emulated in-game using real-world data to ensure a level of accuracy. The Irregular Corporation also mentions being able to "diagnose hardware issues," perhaps hinting at users running into trouble in career mode and having to troubleshoot.