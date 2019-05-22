Path of Exile: Legion introduces an eternal war between 5 armies

In Path of Exile's June expansion, Legion, players will trot around the world to find Timeless Monoliths that reveal battles stuck in time between the titular Legions and their ancient leaders. You'll be able to free them from their eternal brawl by beating them up and getting lots of lovely loot.

These Monoliths are dotted around Wraeclast, and once they're activated, you have a short window of time to untether monsters and chests, which you'll then be able to fight and loot once the timer ends. The more powerful the enemy, the better the reward. Some of them will have symbols revealing what they'll drop, so you can determine the best ones to free and fight.

Legion enemies also drop items that can be turned into an Emblem belonging to the Legion. Plonk down two or more of these Embers in a map device and you'll be able to enter the Domain of the Timeless Conflict, where all five Legions fight in the infinite war.

Unique Legion jewels, 12 new items, 14 Divination Cards and an early-game monster rebalance are all coming, along with new build archetypes. With the Blood and Sand Gladiator archetype you can use new reservation effects to switch between two different stances that modify existing skills, like transforming Bladestorm into the bleeding Bloodstorm. The Rage Berserker can use new attack skills to generate Rage, a stacking buff that offers attack bonuses and no downside. There are new defensive and mobility skills, too, so it might be time to play with some new builds.

Legion also includes the big melee combat overhaul. Attack animations can now be cancelled after they do damage, movement skills are instant, most classes are getting new low-level movement skills and all melee attacks can hit multiple enemies. Grinding Gear promises an "entirely new combat experience".

Path of Exile is one of the best ARPGs around, but the combat isn't quite as smooth as some of its contemporaries. Once you've started working your way through the impossibly complex passive skill tree and finding some powerful gems, you can become a deadly, apocalyptic whirlwind, but starting out it can feel a bit sluggish. Being able to hit more enemies more often is a welcome change, then, and there's an animation system overhaul to look forward to, as well.

Path of Exile: Legion is due out on June 7.