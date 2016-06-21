Patch 1.22 polishes The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

The expansions might be over, but CD Projekt Red is still polishing The Witcher 3. Patch 1.22 is here, and it fixes a number of new issues introduced by Blood and Wine, plus some general tweaks for good measure.

Weird and wonderful highlights include:

Fixes issue whereby negative experience points were sometimes displayed if progress had been initially started in version 1.0.

Fixes issue whereby Roach's tail could vanish.

Fixes issue whereby pressing 'O' would add an unlimited number of Decoy gwent cards.

Fixes issue whereby Oriana's guard could become translucent during the "Night of Long Fangs" quest.

Adds display of food or drink vitality regeneration amount.

Fixes issue whereby players could knock down horses.

Fixes exploit whereby Aarding a beehive towards the dwarven blacksmith in White Orchard was possible.

Fixes issue whereby a noblewoman in red would sometimes follow Geralt everywhere he goes.

Fixes issue whereby body parts would sometimes remain suspended in mid-air after an enemy exploded.

There are many more fixes, and you can find the full patch notes here (amazingly, the inventory is still being improved).