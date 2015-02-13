Paranautical Activity returns to Steam with "Deluxe Atonement Edition"

Paranautical Activity is back on Steam under the moniker Paranautical Activity: Deluxe Atonement Edition. So what is this atoning for, exactly?

Well, this.

Paranautical Activity was removed from Steam when its creator threatened to kill Gabe Newell. Gaming enthusiasts may disagree about a lot of things, but I think we can all come together under a shared understanding that that was a silly thing to do.

Anyway, sometime after that, er, 'incident', developer Code Avarice sold the rights to Paranautical Activity to someone else. That someone was Digerati Distribution, and, as a result, the game has been allowed back onto Steam.

As part of the updated edition, the FPS roguelike now includes an extra level type, weapon and item. Here is a trailer:

Paranautical Activity is also available on GOG.