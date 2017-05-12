Paradox Interactive announces new city-building strategy game Surviving Mars

Paradox Interactive has announced a new sandbox city-building strategy game called Surviving Mars. It's being developed by Haemimont Games, they of Tropico notoriety, and is planned for release on PC in 2018. You can watch the announcement trailer from PDXCon above.

"In Surviving Mars, players will lead a colonization effort on the surface of Mars, from the very first rovers and supply drops to the construction of suitable habitats for brave settlers from Earth. Every colonist will be vital to the mission as the colony struggles to gain a foothold where the environment is hostile and resources are scarce," says the press release from publisher Paradox Interactive.

You can visit the official site for Surviving Mars here, and we'll have some (very early) impressions of the game demo sometime soon.