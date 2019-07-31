Oxygen Not Included leaves Early Access

Klei's sci-fi survival sim Oxygen Not Included entered Early Access in February of 2017, and leaves it now just over two years later. If you've been holding out on trying this game of stranded "Duplicants" crafting a colony from scratch on unforgivingly harsh asteroids, now's the time.

Klei's forum post sums up how far it's come: "We started with a game that had little more than a few Duplicants and some pipes full of cold water. Since then we’ve added oil biomes and automation, Duplicant skill progression and tubes to zip around in, critter ranching and breeding, and more features than could possibly be named. Now Duplicants can even break through the surface of their rocky home and escape away into space… with your guidance, of course."

As is par for the course, they'll continue patching Oxygen Not Included to catch bugs and tweak balance issues.

Another of Klei's games, card-RPG Griftlands, is currently in playable alpha on the Epic Store and will enter Steam Early Access when it hits beta next year.