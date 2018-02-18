Oxeye Game Studio explains why Cobalt WASD is such a good fit for PC

After much refinement—not least mouse and keyboard support—Oxeye Game Studio's Cobalt returned to PC late last year with Cobalt WASD. In doing so, the original game was almost completely transformed as the developer learned what makes the perfect PC-centric platformer along the way.

Following their stage presentation at the PC Gamer Weekender 2018, our livestream host Zoe caught up with Oxeye's Daniel Brynolf and Pontus Hammarberg who talked us through some typical round-based matchups.

As you'll see, things get heavy pretty quickly: