Overwatch's Tracer is being recreated as a cute, poseable figurine

Fans of Overwatch, Tracer, and/or small, gun-toting people with giant heads should probably take a moment to check out the new Nendoroid Tracer, revealed today by Blizzard and the Good Smile Company. Standing roughly four inches tall, the figure is fully articulated, comes with a variety of interchangeable parts and weapons, and even a blue bolt effect that simulates her Blink ability in action.

Nendoroids bear an obviously Funko-esque heritage, but they're far more flexible and poseable than their better-known counterparts, and even offer changeable facial expressions. There are more than 500 of them in total, mostly characters from anime, manga, and Japanese games like Zelda and Resident Evil (although this Batman figurine is hilarious). Tracer is the first Overwatch Nendoroid.

Nendoroid Tracer is available for preorder now from Blizzard or Good Smile Company, and is expected to begin shipping by the end of the year. Despite its small stature, it carries a hefty price tag: Nendoroid Tracer will set you back $50 plus shipping.

Thanks, Dot Esports.