Overwatch's Havana map is now live

Overwatch patch 1.35.1.1 is now live and that means we're going to Havana, the capital city of Cuba and also the location of the game's newest Escort map, which is now off the PTR and into full rotation.

Courtesy of the patch notes, here's what players have to look forward to on their adventures in the famed City of Columns:

"Begin your trip at the Taller de Sebastián, where the classic cars that line Havana’s bustling streets stop for refueling and repair. Escort a truck of rum barrels on the sun-drenched cobblestone roads, fighting off those who try to stop you. As you make your way, duck into a colorful building to escape enemy fire and savor the impressive flavors of Havana at La Cocina de Miranda or Café del Sol. Battle your opponents through the alleys until you reach the Don Rumbotico rum distillery, a once little-known local treasure that has recently earned international acclaim. Finally, guide the jalopy through the distillery to its destination at the Havana Sea Fort, a historical landmark recently purchased by an anonymous financial group and closed to the public."

Bo took a trip to Havana after it appeared on the Overwatch PTR and described it as "sunny and delightful," with narrow pathways that emerge into more wide-open areas in the map's final segment inside a beach-side castle. Sounds lovely, except for all the bullets flying around and explosions and stuff.

The update also includes a pair of new Legendary skins celebrating the 2019 Overwatch League All-Stars, Atlantic All-Star Mercy and Pacific All-Star Lucio, which will be available until May 22, and there are a few bug fixes as well.