Overwatch player hits the game's unofficial max level all by himself

Overwatch doesn't really have a level cap, though it does stop rewarding you once you've hit the 1800 mark. Once you've hit that prestige bracket you'll receive the most advanced in-game portrait border, and while you can theoretically reach many hundreds of levels beyond that, there won't be any visual indication other than the number.

So level 1800 has grown to be a bit of a landmark. Some accounts have reached it before, but these were shared accounts created for the express purpose of hitting that milestone. Now a French Overwatch player has managed to hit that number all by his lonesome, and has since levelled up to 1801.

That player is TaZzeRK, who tweeted about the achievement earlier this week:

LVL 1800 REACHED ! World First without account sharing ? EU/US/KR First ! 6 months of intensive rush... THANKS EVERYONE ! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/OnACGvQhs7November 27, 2016

Responding to questions on Twitter, TaZzeRK claims he spent around 16-17 hours per day playing Overwatch, mainly because he's not working at the moment. He claimed that he is "never tired", which is lucky for him. Meanwhile on reddit, he writes that he has everything unlocked "except for Sombra and some achievements". He's played nearly 1,700 hours since the game released in May.

Over on his stat page, you can see how he got there: he's mained Roadhog, with 5143 games across 636 hours, with the distant runner-up Reaper, with 2906 games and 362 hours. That's a lot of bloody Overwatch. I need to sit down.

Cheers, PvPlive.net.