Overwatch's 2018 Lunar New Year event kicks off today. The Year of the Dog celebration brings some updates to the Capture the Flag mode introduced last year, a new CTF map, and, of course, a pile of new cosmetics.

Six heroes get new legendary skins this year, in addition to last year's event cosmetics unlocking for purchase again. Take a look at all the new skins and features in the video above, or the in-game screenshots below.

The Year of the Dog event runs from February 8 through March 5.