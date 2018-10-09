Popular

Overwatch Halloween skins revealed

Check out the new spooky skins here.

Overwatch's Halloween Terror seasonal event returns for 2018 today, and it brings a heap of new spooky skins for Overwatch heroes new and old. The skins include Swamp Monster Doomfist—AKA Doomfish—and a sweet Enchanted Armor skin for Pharah. Also Wrecking Ball is a pumpkin now. 

Like the previous seasonal events, skins from last year's Halloween Terror event are also available for unlock at the price of normal, non-event skins. 

The event runs through October 31, and of course brings back the Halloween Junkenstein PvE Brawl. The Deathmatch map Château Guillard has also received a Halloween makeover for the event. Check out all the new skins below:

