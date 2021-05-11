Overwatch 2 PvP will be revealed next week

In his first Overwatch developer update video since taking over from Jeff Kaplan, new director Aaron Keller said that Blizzard will showcase Overwatch 2's PvP during a livestream that will take place on May 20.

The stream will feature Keller, along with lead designer Geoff Goodman, art director Dion Rogers, and other members of the development team, as they show off new maps and discuss the "philosophy" driving some of the changes that are being made for Overwatch 2.

"Just to set expectations, everything that we'll be showing is under development and still a work in progress," Keller said. "And we will be talking more about Overwatch 2's PvP later in the year, so there's still more to come."

Keller also revealed that developers will be taking part in an AMA on Reddit to discuss the past five years of Overwatch. But it hopefully won't just be a history lesson: Keller added that Blizzard is "dedicating to sharing more information on the development of Overwatch 2 with all of you."

As Overwatch developer updates go it's very short and sweet (I don't think Kaplan was ever able to clock one in under five minutes), and honestly I'd really rather get a look at what Blizzard is cooking up on the PvE side of the game, which is where the big changes will come from. Still, it'll be interesting to finally see what's coming on the competitive side, too, especially since Overwatch 2 PvP will be compatible with the original game.

One thing that I wouldn't expect to see during the stream is a release date, since it's still presumably a long way off: Blizzard said earlier this year that Overwatch 2 is not expected to be out until 2022 at the soonest.